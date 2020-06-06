Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 24.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 17.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMS opened at $43.97 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34.

A number of research firms have commented on FMS. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

