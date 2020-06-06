Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.17, a PEG ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $15.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $10,751,000. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 141,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.