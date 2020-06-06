Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Excellon Resources Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Pi Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Excellon Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$8.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on Excellon Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

TSE:EXN opened at C$0.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.51 million and a P/E ratio of -8.10.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

