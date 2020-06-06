Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Floor & Decor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

Shares of FND opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $62.62.

In related news, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $68,493,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 65,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $3,524,510.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,326.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,742,585 shares of company stock valued at $290,858,947. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 400.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.