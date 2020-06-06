Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Modine Manufacturing Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the auto parts company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on MOD. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

MOD stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.25 million, a P/E ratio of -150.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 22,063 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.