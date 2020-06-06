Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 243.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.56.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $107.41 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

