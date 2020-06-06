Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,306,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.12% of Express worth $15,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Express during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 33,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Express by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 973,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Express by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 50,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.18). Express had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $210.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPR shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

