EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Get EZCORP alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

EZCORP stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.80. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.34 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. EZCORP’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,680,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 346,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EZCORP by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 197,843 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 259,820 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,453,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 514,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,143 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.