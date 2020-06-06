Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fabrinet worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 19.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.22.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.