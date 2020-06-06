Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,227.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,397.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,021.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

