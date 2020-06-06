FCG Advisors LLC Buys 16 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FCG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,397.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2,021.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,227.29 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

