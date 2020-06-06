Ferroglobe (GSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 8th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $137.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.33. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

GSM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.