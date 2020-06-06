Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Holdings Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08.

