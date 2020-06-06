Fiera Capital Corp Buys 4,412 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 443,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $112,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $331.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,397.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $182.15 and a one year high of $331.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

