Financial Analysis: Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) versus KLX Energy Services (NYSE:KLXE)

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) and KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Oceaneering International has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLX Energy Services has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oceaneering International and KLX Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oceaneering International 1 7 3 0 2.18 KLX Energy Services 0 2 2 0 2.50

Oceaneering International presently has a consensus price target of $12.43, suggesting a potential upside of 58.75%. KLX Energy Services has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.84%. Given KLX Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KLX Energy Services is more favorable than Oceaneering International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oceaneering International and KLX Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oceaneering International $2.05 billion 0.38 -$348.44 million ($0.82) -9.55 KLX Energy Services $544.00 million 0.12 -$96.40 million ($4.32) -0.61

KLX Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oceaneering International. Oceaneering International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLX Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Oceaneering International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Oceaneering International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oceaneering International and KLX Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oceaneering International -33.06% -5.05% -2.06% KLX Energy Services -17.72% -5.98% -3.10%

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned 275 work-class ROVs. The company's Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing steel tubes, thermoplastic hoses, and termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves, as well as offers riserless light well intervention services. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flow line tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, and umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention services. The company's Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services for the safety of customers' facilities onshore and offshore; third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-energy industries. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

