First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,685 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of First Busey worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in First Busey by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 258,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in First Busey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Busey by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in First Busey by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in First Busey by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 4,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $91,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $91,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,658.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,698 shares of company stock valued at $286,283. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BUSE opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $96.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.26 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 19.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stephens raised shares of First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

