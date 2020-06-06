First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Hawaiian worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,301,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,636,000 after purchasing an additional 453,126 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $99,795,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,375,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,951 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $46,907,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,821,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,636,000 after purchasing an additional 655,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

FHB opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.14 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela purchased 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $48,922.30. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

