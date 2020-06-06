First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,288 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRZ. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.84. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

In related news, Director Andrew Sloves bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,553.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $368,812. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

