First Trust Advisors LP Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of America’s Car-Mart worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gremp Jim Von acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Bordelon bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,114.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRMT. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $92.25 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $195.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

