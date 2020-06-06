First Trust Advisors LP Sells 19,691 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,691 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Sally Beauty worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 951.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

SBH stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.25. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 491.27% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBH. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Sally Beauty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,408. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $246,523.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $115,605. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

