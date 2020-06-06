Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 124.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of WEX by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX stock opened at $176.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.75. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $1,098,093.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,218.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,973 shares of company stock worth $1,481,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

