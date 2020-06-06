Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at $4,114,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $9,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,786,915.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $76,067.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,161,433 shares of company stock worth $658,655,485. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.41. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their price target on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

