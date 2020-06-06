Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1,579.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 41,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000.

NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $39.28.

