Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 11,098 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 66.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,098 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $9.16 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.68.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.14%.

In related news, Director James Richard Perry bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,081.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray C. Davis purchased 1,281,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $9,953,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,341,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,210,300.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,299,200 shares of company stock worth $16,157,427 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

