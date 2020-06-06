FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FMC were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMC opened at $103.21 on Friday. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS increased their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

