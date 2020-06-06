Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortis were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $4,292,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

