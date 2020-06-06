FSD Pharma (CNSX:HUGE) Shares Down 5.9%

FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $9.08, 66,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (CNSX:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc operates as a cannabis company in Canada. It is involved in hydroponic indoor cannabis production and processing activities. The company, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, holds license to produce marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. It has a strategic alliance agreement with SciCann Therapeutics Inc for the production and distribution of cannabinoid-based, patent pending, and indication-specific products developed by SciCann Therapeutics Inc The company was formerly known as Century Financial Capital Group Inc and changed its name to FSD Pharma Inc in May 2018.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.