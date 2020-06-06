Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (LON:FEET) Insider David R. W. Potter Purchases 27 Shares of Stock

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (LON:FEET) insider David R. W. Potter bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,084 ($14.26) per share, for a total transaction of £292.68 ($385.00).

Shares of LON FEET opened at GBX 1,080 ($14.21) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,002.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,048.78. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 10.57 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,281.04 ($16.85).

Get Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust alerts:

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Company Profile

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s principal investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return by investing in a portfolio of shares issued by listed or traded companies, which have the majority of their operations in, or revenue derived from, developing economies, and which provide direct exposure to the rise of the consumer classes in those countries.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.