FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,559 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of FutureFuel worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FutureFuel by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in FutureFuel by 4,909.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FutureFuel by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FF opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $602.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.41.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

