G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GIII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $645.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.48.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $405.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $132,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,168,966.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $409,053 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,734,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,602,000 after acquiring an additional 165,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,074,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after acquiring an additional 227,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 311,371 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,130,000 after acquiring an additional 397,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 92,972 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

