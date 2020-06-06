G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTHX. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 360,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,887 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $689.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.16. Equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.