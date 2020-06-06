GAM Holding AG Has $27.36 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,227.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,397.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,021.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

