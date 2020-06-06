Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2,123.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,532 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Generac worth $17,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $57.73 and a one year high of $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $3,258,794.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $623,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,686 shares of company stock worth $4,797,014. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

