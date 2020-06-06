Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) and PPD (OTCMKTS:PPD) Head to Head Review

Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) and PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Geovax Labs and PPD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geovax Labs $1.18 million 3.86 -$2.37 million N/A N/A PPD $4.03 billion 2.36 $341.61 million $0.98 27.81

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than Geovax Labs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Geovax Labs and PPD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geovax Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A PPD 0 0 15 0 3.00

PPD has a consensus target price of $31.14, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Given PPD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PPD is more favorable than Geovax Labs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of PPD shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Geovax Labs and PPD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geovax Labs -148.30% N/A -368.45% PPD N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PPD beats Geovax Labs on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geovax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers. The company has collaboration and partnership agreements with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health; the HIV Vaccines Trial Network; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; U.S. Army Research Institute of Infectious Disease; U.S. Naval Research Laboratory; Emory University; University of Pittsburgh; Georgia State University Research Foundation; University of Texas Medical Branch; the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland; the Scripps Research Institute; the Burnet Institute; American Gene Technologies, Inc.; Viamune, Inc.; Vaxeal Holding SA; CaroGen Corporation; Virometix AG; U.S. Department of Defense; Geneva Foundation; Enesi Pharma; and Leidos, Inc. GeoVax Labs, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Smyrna, Georgia.

About PPD

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. The Clinical Development Services segment provides product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The Laboratory Services segment offers bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

