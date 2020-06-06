Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 89 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,397.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,021.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,227.29 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

