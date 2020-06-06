Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $3.80. Global Eagle Entertainment shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 143,230 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The company has a market cap of $14.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($9.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.50) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -40.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENT)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

