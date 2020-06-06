GNC (NYSE:GNC) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.69, 73,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,968,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GNC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded GNC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $59.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $472.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.50 million. GNC had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. Equities research analysts predict that GNC Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNC. FMR LLC raised its stake in GNC by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,912,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GNC by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GNC by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of GNC during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GNC during the fourth quarter worth about $1,836,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

