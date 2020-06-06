GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in GoPro by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in GoPro by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. GoPro Inc has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $759.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that GoPro Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPRO. BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered GoPro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoPro from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.