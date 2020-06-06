Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GPMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

GPMT opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $317.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.69. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,508,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 348,446 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after acquiring an additional 169,434 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

