Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWO shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. CSFB set a C$37.00 price objective on Great-West Lifeco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Michel Plessis-Bélair acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.72 per share, with a total value of C$108,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,194,336.

TSE GWO opened at C$24.32 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$18.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.53, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 17.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$10.27 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.1009935 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 76.40%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

