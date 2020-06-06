Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,397.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,021.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,227.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

