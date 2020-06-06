Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.
GRTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 176,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 89,982 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GRTS stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. Gritstone Oncology has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $12.96.
Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 2,397.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
About Gritstone Oncology
Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.