GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 524,373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,040,000 after buying an additional 55,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,296.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,098 shares of company stock worth $28,256,718. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.52.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

