GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,953 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in M. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 45,455,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,185,000 after buying an additional 21,009,260 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193,401 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,799,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,637,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,675,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cleveland Research downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

Macy’s stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.54. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

