GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3,661.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 107.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

PAHC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

PAHC opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.45. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

