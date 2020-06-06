GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $187,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $14.30 to $19.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

HP stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.09. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

