GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,365 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 811.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Laureate Education by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Laureate Education by 82.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAUR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. Laureate Education Inc has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.48 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon purchased 101,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $903,994.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,122.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

