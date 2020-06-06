GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 57.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $238,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,359,000 after buying an additional 49,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $246,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 81.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. Shutterstock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.86 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $594,105.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,240,365 shares in the company, valued at $604,466,385.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.