GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $208,000 Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth $60,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 310.97% and a negative return on equity of 722.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $39,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 220,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,778.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

DVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

