GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $213,000 Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $40,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,327.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $947.63 million, a P/E ratio of -807.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

